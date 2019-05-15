Former Tulsa guard transfers to Mizzou

Former Tulsa guard Shug Dickson has committed to play basketball at the University of Missouri. Dickson is originally from St. Louis where she attended Lutheran North High School.

Dickson spent her first two seasons at Tulsa. She averaged 14 points and five assists during her sophomore year in 2018. The 5'9" guard then transferred to Texas Tech after her sophomore season. She sat out all of last year due to NCAA transfer rules.

Lou to the ZOU 🤫🖤 pic.twitter.com/I2Z9zUl0nm — SHUG 🤤® (@shugdickson) May 14, 2019

Dickson has two more years of playing eligbility. She told ABC 17 News she is still in the process of finding out whether or not she can play right away for head coach Robin Pingeton and the Tigers.