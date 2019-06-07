Guard Akira Levy to transfer away from Mizzou women's basketball

COLUMBIA - A spokesperson with the Mizzou women's basketball team tells ABC 17 that guard Akira Levy will transfer away from the Tigers.

Levy's name is in the transfer portal, and other coaches across the country are free to talk and recruit her to their programs.

A torn meniscus in February ended Levy's freshman season. Levy played in 28 games for the Tigers and started in four of them. She averaged 4.8 assists per game to go with 2.1 rebounds per game in about 16 minutes per game.

Levy marks the second player who plans to transfer away from the team after Emmanuelle Tahane and Kelsey Winfrey made the decision to transfer earlier this offseason.