Kansas City Chiefs banged up in first loss of the season

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts accomplished Sunday night what they failed to do in January.

They beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.



Marlon Mack ran for 132 yards, ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri knocked through four field goals and the Colts atoned ever-so-slightly for that playoff defeat by shutting down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' vaunted offense in a 19-13 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.



The Colts (3-2) allowed points on the Chiefs' first two possessions before shutting them out until Harrison Butker's field goal with 1:16 to go. Indianapolis recovered the onside kick to seal the win.



Mahomes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs (4-1) had just 36 yards rushing despite getting top running back Damien Williams back from an injury, all while watching their record streak of 22 straight games scoring at least 26 points come to a crashing conclusion.