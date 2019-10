Kelly Bryant injured in Mizzou's win over Troy

Kelly Bryant leaves game with injury in Mizzou win

COLUMBIA (AP) - Kelly Bryant's last throw of the game was a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Knox late in the first half of Missouri's 42-10 victory over Troy. The Tigers (4-1) hope it isn't the last pass of Bryant's college career.

After he released the throw, Bryant was hit low from behind by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo and immediately clutched his left knee. Sailo was penalized for a personal foul on the play. The senior quarterback, a transfer from Clemson, eventually walked to the locker room but didn't return to the game or the sideline. Missouri didn't immediately specify the diagnosis other than calling it a left leg injury.



Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns ran for another touchdown. Taylor Powell, a sophomore, took over at quarterback in the second half and completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards but didn't guide the Tigers to any points. Jonathan Nance and Albert Okwuegbunam joined Knox with touchdown catches, and Larry Rountree III rushed for a touchdown.



Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett intercepted passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter and returned the second one 33 yards for a touchdown. Garrett has scored touchdowns in three straight games. The Tigers, who entered the game ranked third nationally in total defense, held Troy (2-3) to 211 total yards.



The Trojans scored first on Kaleb Barker's 15-yard touchdown pass to Khalil McClain on their first drive of the game. Missouri scored six straight touchdowns to take a 42-7 halftime lead.