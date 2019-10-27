Kentucky pours it on against Mizzou

Mizzou drops second straight game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a 29-7 win over Missouri Saturday night.

The two teams combined for seven fumbles and four lost miscues in a steady rain that didn't seem to bother Bowden. Going into the second bye week of the season, the Wildcats (4-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) moved within two wins of bowl eligibility with four games remaining. Kentucky has won five straight over the Tigers.



Making his third consecutive start in the absence of injured starter Sawyer Smith, Bowden was nearly unstoppable. Sparked by Bowden, the Wildcats rushed for 297 yards under adverse weather conditions. Bowden has rushed for 400 yards and four touchdowns since taking over as the team's starting quarterback.