Lincoln football coach resigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo - Steven Smith resigned as the head coach of the Lincoln University football program on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the school. Smith will pursue an opportunity in professional football.

The release said Malik Hoskins will be the interim head coach for the 2019 season. Hoskins has been the the Blue Tigers offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.



"I'd like to thank Coach Smith for his work building the Lincoln football program the past two years, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors," Athletic Director John Moseley said in a release. "The team made some positive strides last season, and Coach Hoskins' familiarity with the program and our players should allow that development to continue this fall."

Lincoln hired Steven Smith in December of 2016. In his two seasons at the helm, the Blue Tigers had a record of 4-17. Lincoln was 3-8 this past season.

Smith came to Jefferson City after spending four years as the offensive coordinator at Albany State. Before that, he was an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs under Romeo Crennel.

Smith replaced Mike Jones, who was fired during the 2016 season. The former Mizzou Tiger and Super Bowl XXXIV hero went 8-51 as Lincoln's coach before his dismissal.