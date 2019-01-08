Max Scherzer to have jersey retired at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo - The University of Missouri baseball team will retire Max Scherzer's jersey on Friday, Jan. 18 at its First Pitch Dinner.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner will become the fourth Tiger to ever have his number retired. Scherzer (No. 31) will join No. 34 John 'Hi' Simmons, No. 33 Gene McArtor and No. 15 Phil Bradley.

The six-time All-Star pitched for Mizzou from 2004-06. Scherzer was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him No. 11 overall after his senior season. In 2011, MU inducted him into its Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.

Scherzer is currently a member of the Washington Nationals. The 34-year-old went 18-7 this past season with a 2.53 ERA and 300 strikeouts.

The St. Louis native will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium (Walsworth Family Columns Club) on Jan. 18.