Missouri basketball's Watson returns to team after suspension

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A University of Missouri basketball player is back with the team after serving a suspension.

A team spokesman said in an email Wednesday that Torrence Watson has served a suspension and has been reinstated. The spokesman said the team has no further comment.

MUPD spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said Watson was issued a citation in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 29. Watson was allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving without his headlights on.

MUPD said an officer stopped Watson while he was driving eastbound on Stadium Boulevard near Ashland Road. MUPD said it released the 19-year-old on the summonses.

Watson, a St. Louis native, is the third Missouri men's basketball player arrested for DWI in the past two years.