Mizzou and Kansas basketball to renew rivalry in 2020-21

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Border War is back. Mizzou and Kansas will renew their rivalry on the hardwood starting in 2020-21, according to a release from MU on Monday night. Yes, you read that right.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball's best rivalries," head coach Cuonzo Martin said in a release. "I'm excited for our guys, our University and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead."

Here's a list of the scheduled games:

2020-21: Dec. 12, 2020 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Dec. 12, 2020 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo. 2021-22: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas

TBD – Lawrence, Kansas 2022-23: TBD – Columbia, Missouri

TBD – Columbia, Missouri 2023-24: TBD – Lawrence, Kansas

TBD – Lawrence, Kansas 2024-25: TBD – Columbia, Missouri

TBD – Columbia, Missouri 2025-26: Dec. 13, 2025 – Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.

"The atmosphere at the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 was incredible to be a part of," Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said in a release. "We're excited to bring that back and officially renew a historic rivalry that people have tremendous passion for. It's a rivalry that college basketball deserves, and we look forward to delivering that tradition to fans across the nation.

Mizzou and Kansas have met 267 times, dating back to 1907. KU leads the all-time series 172-95.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self also released a statement.

“Jeff (Long) and I discussed the idea of playing Missouri on many occasions, including speaking with other coaches here at KU, and we all felt the timing is right to renew the rivalry,” Coach Self said in a release. “Even though we haven’t played the last few years, I know it was something our players and fans missed, and so did I. The interest generated in the 2017 exhibition game was far greater than I envisioned it would be which made it obvious to me that our fans were eager to see a Border Showdown matchup.