Mizzou baseball misses the NCAA tournament

COLUMBIA - Despite being on the bubble, the Mizzou baseball team missed the NCAA tournament for the seventh straight year.

The Tigers finish their season with a record of 34-22-1 (13-16-1 SEC).

Mizzou fell apart late in the season with five straight losses to close out the year, including a home series sweep at the hands of Florida and a loss to Ole Miss in the opening round of the SEC tournament.

The selection committee listed the Tigers as the among the first four left out of the tournament. Among the first round and last four out, Mizzou had the highest RPI of 31.

The last time the Mizzou baseball team went to the NCAA tournament was in 2012.

The Tigers likely will lose key players including Kameron Misner, who is projected as a first-round pick, and TJ Sikkema, who likely will go in the first three rounds of the MLB Draft.