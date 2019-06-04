Mizzou baseball's Misner and Sikkema go on first day of MLB Draft

Two Mizzou baseball players heard their names called during the first day of the MLB Draft.

The Miami Marlins drafted outfielder Kameron Misner with the 35th overall selection. Misner began the year as a projected top-15 pick. Misner saw a dip in his production during his junior year as he finished with a .286 batting average, 32 runs batted in and 10 home runs.

The New York Yankees selected pitcher TJ Sikkema in the second round with the 38th overall selection. As Mizzou's ace, Sikkema finished his junior season with an earned run average of 1.32.

Only two other college teams (California and Baylor) had two players taken together higher than Mizzou.

Day two of the MLB Draft begins at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortstop Chris Cornelius likely will hear his name called during rounds 3-10. Rounds 11-40 of the draft start on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.