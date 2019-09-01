Mizzou falls apart as Wyoming upsets the Tigers

Wyoming upsets Mizzou football

LARAMIE, Wy. (AP) - Quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, Xazavian Valladay had 118 yards rushing and a score and Wyoming upset Missouri 37-31 in a season opener on Saturday night.

It was the second upset win on the day by a Mountain West Conference team against a Southeastern Conference member. Earlier Saturday, Boise State beat Florida State 36-31 in Tallahassee, Florida.