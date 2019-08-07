Mizzou football announces 2020 schedule
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team announced its 2020 schedule that includes seven home games and five road games.
Mizzou opens the 2020 season a bit different than in years past. After the season-opener against Central Arkansas, the Tigers jump straight into two SEC games (Vanderbilt and at South Carolina).
Mizzou has four SEC road games and four SEC home games with Florida and Mississippi State falling back-to-back in November on the road. The Tigers are at home for three out of its four non-conference games
Full Schedule:
Sept. 5 CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Sept. 12 VANDERBILT
Sept. 19 at South Carolina
Sept. 26 EASTERN MICHIGAN
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 at BYU
Oct. 17 GEORGIA
Oct. 24 KENTUCKY
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 at Florida
Nov. 21 LOUISIANA
Nov. 28 ARKANSAS