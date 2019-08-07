Mizzou football announces 2020 schedule

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team announced its 2020 schedule that includes seven home games and five road games.

Mizzou opens the 2020 season a bit different than in years past. After the season-opener against Central Arkansas, the Tigers jump straight into two SEC games (Vanderbilt and at South Carolina).

Mizzou has four SEC road games and four SEC home games with Florida and Mississippi State falling back-to-back in November on the road. The Tigers are at home for three out of its four non-conference games

Full Schedule:

Sept. 5 CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Sept. 12 VANDERBILT

Sept. 19 at South Carolina

Sept. 26 EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at BYU

Oct. 17 GEORGIA

Oct. 24 KENTUCKY

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 at Florida

Nov. 21 LOUISIANA

Nov. 28 ARKANSAS