Mizzou football chomps No. 13 Florida for first SEC win of the season

Mizzou shocks Florida on the road

GAINESVILLE (AP) - GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Drew Lock picked apart Florida's defense for the second straight year, throwing three touchdown passes to lead Missouri to a 38-17 victory against the 13th-ranked Gators on Saturday.



Lock completed 24 of 32 passes for 250 yards, with scoring throws to Albert Okwuegbunam, Kam Scott and Emanuel Hall that stunned the Swamp.



Fortunately for the Gators (6-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), they won't have to face the senior and possible first-round draft pick again.