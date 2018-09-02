Mizzou football dominates in home opener

COLUMBIA, Mo - The University of Missouri football team beat UT-Martin 51-14 in Mizzou's home opener on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Lock finished the day 19-25 for 289 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating was 225.9 In the second quarter, Lock moved into second all-time in passing yards in MU history. The senior passed Brad Smith on the list. Lock is still more than 3,000 yards behind Chase Daniel for most all-time.

Wide receiver Emanuel Hall finished with four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Mizzou running back Larry Rountree led the Tigers in rushing. He carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards and one touchdown. Damarea Crockett had similar numbers - He carried the ball 12 times for 42 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers played well on the defensive side of the ball. Mizzou forced one turnover and gave up just 14 points. MU also had two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Up next - the Tigers will face Wyoming next Saturday at 6 p.m.