Mizzou football makes several roster updates

Mizzou football makes several roster upd

The Mizzou football team made several roster updates on Wednesday night. The Tigers will open up Fall Camp on Friday at 9 a.m.

Most notably, Tre Williams is back on the team. You can read more about his reinstatement here.

MU also announced former Rock Bridge standout Jonah Dubinski and linebacker Jacob Trump have medically retired due to injury. Defensive back Ishmael Burdine (right shoulder) and wide receiver Khmari Thompson (right knee) will miss Fall camp with their respective injuries as well.

Mizzou also announced Kyle Blecha will take over as head athletic trainer. He is replacing Rex Sharp, who stepped down from his post earlier this month.

“Rex has poured his entire soul into the care of our student-athletes since 1996, and many years before that at other institutions,” head coach Barry Odom said in a release. “He has spent more hours in the day with our athletes than any one person can possibly do. Rex has set the standard of athletic training and will continue to provide great oversight for our program and student-athletes. I sure look forward to his assistance and providing care for our kids in his new role.”

Blecha spent the last five years with the Missouri Orthopedic Institute. Before that, he was the head football trainer at Western Michigan University.