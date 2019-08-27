SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Mizzou football releases Week 1 depth chart

Aug 27, 2019

Aug 27, 2019

The Mizzou football team released its Week 1 depth chart on Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

 

- Jarvis Ware is starting at defensive back along with DeMarkus Acy. Christian Holmes is in the No. 2 spot behind Ware.

- Former Rock Bridge standout Martez Manuel is the No. 2 strong safety as a freshman. He's behind Tyree Gillespie.

- Running back's Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree are No. 1 and 2 at kick returner. Richaud Floyd is No. 1 at punt returner.

- As expected - Tucker McCann will handle the kicking and punting this season.

Head coach Barry Odom held his weekly media availability at 12:30 p.m. Playback of a live video stream of the event is available in the player below. Mizzou will open its season on the road against Wyoming on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

 

 

