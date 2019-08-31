Mizzou gets set for season opener in Wyoming

LARAMIE, WY - The Mizzou football team will open up the 2019 season in Wyoming on Saturday night. The Tigers will face the Cowboys at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE PLAYBACK of ABC 17's Andrew Kauffman before the game at War Memorial Stadium can be viewed in the player below.

Kelly Bryant will make his MU debut at quarterback. The Clemson transfer has not played in a game since September of 2018. Bryant is 16-2 as a starter, including six Top-25 wins - that's more than any Clemson quarterback all-time.

Barry Odom enters his fourth season as head coach of the Tigers. He's 2-1 in season openers. Odom is 19-19 overall in his three seasons at the helm, including two bowl births.

Mizzou has struggled in season openers on the road in recent history. The Tigers last win away from home to open the season was a 3-0 win over No. 5 Notre Dame back in 1978.

The Tigers have played Wyoming only one other time - MU beat the Cowboys 40-13 last season at Faurot Field. This will be Mizzou's first ever trip to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.