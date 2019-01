Web Extra: Mizzou players talk Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo - The Mizzou basketball team will host No. 3 Tennessee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Tigers (9-3) have won their last six games. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 12-1, riding an eight-game win streak.

In 2018, Mizzou upset No. 21 Tennessee, 59-55, at home. The Tigers haven't beaten a Top-3 team since 2012 (89-88 win at No. 3 Baylor). Mizzou's last home win over a Top-3 team came in 2003 (67-52 win over No. 3 Oklahoma).