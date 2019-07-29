Mizzou long jumper wins title at USA Track and Field Championships

DES MOINES, IA - Mizzou long jumper Ja'Mari Ward smiled and strutted with confidence after getting up from his second jump.

It was the jump that ultimately won his first ever USA title in long jump at the USA Track and Field Championships. Ward jumped 26 feet and 7.75 inches to capture the title. In fact, his second longest jump (26 feet and 5.75 inches) would have also won the event.

Ward also won the SEC title for men's long jump earlier this year.

Two other Mizzou track athletes also competed at the USA Track and Field Championships. Running in her home state, Karissa Schweizer improved on her result from last year in the women's 5,000-meter race. She finished second with a time of 15:17.03. Last year, she finished in third place. However, Schweizer still owns the fastest American female time in the event this year at 15:01.

Mizzou's Gabi Jacobs placed 15th in women's discus. The three-time All-American had a throw of 161 feet and two inches.

(Photo courtest of MU Athletics)