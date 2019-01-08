Mizzou running back declares for NFL Draft

Mizzou running back declares for NFL Dra

COLUMBIA, Mo - Mizzou running back Damarea Crockett has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. He announced his decision Monday afternoon on social media.

Thank you for everything Mizzou it’s all Love!! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/h96j4si3ok — Damarea Crockett #16 (@DamareaCrockett) January 7, 2019

The Little Rock, Ark. native ran the ball 147 times for 709 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season. Crockett rushed for more than one-hundred yards three times this past year (South Carolina, Florida, Vanderbilt). He missed the final two games of the season due to injury.

In three seasons (30 games) with Mizzou, Crockett rushed for 2,252 and 19 touchdowns. He had two receiving touchdowns as well. His best numbers came as a freshman - Crockett ran for 1,062 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Next season, MU will rely on running backs Larry Rountree and Tyler Badie to lead the Tigers rushing attack.