Mizzou softball makes 13th straight NCAA Regional

MU softball makes 13th straight NCAA Regional

The Mizzou softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th straight year. The Tigers will face Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, California.

The Tigers are in the UCLA regional. The Bruins are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA (46-5) will face Weber State (26-19) in its first game on Friday at 10 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton is 32-16 overall and 18-3 in the Big West Conference. Meanwhile, MU is 32-23 overall and 12-12 in the SEC.

The Tigers lost to No. 21 Auburn, 3-0, in the opening round of the SEC Tournament this past week.