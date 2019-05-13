SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

Mizzou softball makes 13th straight NCAA Regional

By:

Posted: May 12, 2019 08:15 PM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2019 10:21 PM CDT

MU softball makes 13th straight NCAA Regional

The Mizzou softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 13th straight year. The Tigers will face Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, California.

The Tigers are in the UCLA regional. The Bruins are the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. UCLA (46-5) will face Weber State (26-19) in its first game on Friday at 10 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton is 32-16 overall and 18-3 in the Big West Conference. Meanwhile, MU is 32-23 overall and 12-12 in the SEC.

The Tigers lost to No. 21 Auburn, 3-0, in the opening round of the SEC Tournament this past week.

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday May 12th Evening Weather Video

    Sunday May 12th Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos