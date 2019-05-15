Mizzou WBB adds transfer from South Carolina

Mizzou WBB adds transfer from South Caro

COLUMBIA, Mo - The University of Missouri women's basketball team added its second transfer in as many days on Wednesday. LaDazhia Williams announced on Instagram she is coming to Mizzou.

Williams spent her first two seasons at South Carolina. The 6'4" forward averaged just 1.3 points in 6.2 minutes per game.

Williams was a top-50 player coming out of Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, Fla. She averaged 19.6 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as a senior.

Williams is the second player this week to transfer to Mizzou. St. Louis native Shug Dickson announced her decision to come to Mizzou on Tuesday.