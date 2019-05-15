SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

Mizzou WBB adds transfer from South Carolina

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 03:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 06:58 PM CDT

Mizzou WBB adds transfer from South Caro

COLUMBIA, Mo - The University of Missouri women's basketball team added its second transfer in as many days on Wednesday. LaDazhia Williams announced on Instagram she is coming to Mizzou.

 

 

Williams spent her first two seasons at South Carolina. The 6'4" forward averaged just 1.3 points in 6.2 minutes per game.

Williams was a top-50 player coming out of Lakewood Ranch High School in Bradenton, Fla. She averaged 19.6 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as a senior.

 

 

Williams is the second player this week to transfer to Mizzou. St. Louis native Shug Dickson announced her decision to come to Mizzou on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday May 15 2019 Evening Weather video

    Wednesday May 15 2019 Evening Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos