Mizzou WBB Director of Recruiting Willie Cox passes away

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou women's basketball team director of recruiting and assistant coach Willie Cox passed away after battling with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

It is with heavy hearts to share the news of Coach Willie Cox’s passing.



He was an incredible man who impacted many lives and will be greatly missed.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cox family. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 7, 2019

Cox coached for Mizzou for nine seasons. The Tigers recorded six consecutive winning seasons during his tenure with Mizzou for the first time since 1984-90. Before coming to Mizzou, Cox served as an assistant coach at Illinois State for Robin Pingeton since 2003.

Due to the cancer being so far progressed, Cox was unable to undergo surgery.

The Mizzou women's basketball team carried him off the court in their last home game in 2019 as a gesture of respect and to honor to their beloved coach.