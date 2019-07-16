NCAA to hear Mizzou appeal this week

HOOVER, Ala. - An NCAA committee will hear the University of Missouri's appeal of controversial sanctions tied to an academic cheating scandal this week, a source told ABC 17 News on Monday.

The Infraction Appeals Committee will hear the case this week, the source said as Mizzou football coaches and players were in Alabama for the annual SEC Media Days.

CBS Sports first reported the news.

LIVE PLAYBACK: ABC 17 Sports Director Andrew Kauffman reports live from SEC Media Days

The NCAA punished the school in January after an investigation found a former tutor completed work for athletes. University officials said they were surprised at the harshness of the sanctions after they say the school cooperated fully with the investigation and self-reported the infractions to the NCAA.

Missouri immediately appealed.

The sanctions include postseason bans for the softball, baseball and football teams