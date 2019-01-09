No. 3 Tennessee cruises to road rout of Missouri 87-63

No. 3 Tennessee cruises to road rout of

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Kyle Alexander had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as third-ranked Tennessee beat Missouri 87-63 Tuesday, the Vols' second straight blowout victory in Southeastern Conference play.



Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 20 points, Jordan Bone added 17 and Admiral Schofield finished with 16 for the Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC), who beat Georgia by 46 points in their conference opener Saturday.