Odom gives injury update with two weeks until start of season

Mizzou aims to get healthier as season approaches

"Guys around them have to step up."

That was the message from Mizzou football coach Barry Odom as he addressed the players currently dealing with injuries.

On the tight end side, Albert Okwuegbunam remains in a red jersey and is dealing with, what Odom calls, a minor knee sprain. Odom was not concerned about Albert O being ready for the season and wants to be cautious with him during fall camp.

Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. returned to full padded practice this week. Odom said he was dealing with a minor shoulder injury but added he is completely fine now. Parker Jr. still was in red as a precaution.

Meanwhile, tight end Brendan Scales will miss significant time after breaking a bone in his foot this week. Odom said Scales will miss 6-8 weeks with the injury. In his place, Odom said he would be surprised if true freshman Niko Hea does not play a full season for the Tigers and burn his redshirt year.

Wide receiver Johnathon Johnson has been in a walking boot all week. Odom said Johnson is dealing with a sprained toe on his right foot. Odom added that Johnson would play if Mizzou had a game this week, but the team wants to be careful. Johnson talked about the injury after practice and showed no concern about being ready for week one against Wyoming.

Defensive lineman Tre Williams also was in a red jersey rehabbing a shoulder issue. The shoulder injury is to the same shoulder that Williams had surgery on last spring.

Defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat still is out with a sprained elbow. Odom said his status has not changed, and Jefffcoat aims to be back in the coming weeks.