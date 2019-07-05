Rock Bridge standout linebacker commits to Mizzou

Will Norris picks Mizzou

COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge linebacker Will Norris announce via social media that he is committed to Mizzou.

Norris also was the kicker for the Bruins and was a key player on special teams. Norris helped Rock Bridge reach its district championships game.

COMMITTED! 🐯



Proud to announce I’ll be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri!🐯



MIZ🐯 pic.twitter.com/VbqvKqBQKu — Will (@Will_Norris25) July 4, 2019

According to Rivals.com, Norris is a three-star recruit. He also had offers from Missouri State, Ball State, Army and others. Norris also took a visit to the University of Iowa.

After Norris committed, Mizzou now has 12 recruits verbally committed for 2020. Six of the 12 commits are from the state of Missouri. Rivals ranks Mizzou's class currently as the 32nd best in the country.