SportsZone Football Friday 2018: Week 2

Here are the scores from Week 1 of area high school football. Will be updated throughout the night.

Helias (34) at Hickman (14) FINAL

DeSmet (35) at Rock Bridge (17) FINAL

Smith-Cotton (22) at Battle (39) FINAL

Lutheran St. Charles (40) at Tolton (18) FINAL

Southern Boone (54) at Fulton (7) FINAL

Mexico (22) at California (15) FINAL

Hannibal (27) at Jefferson City (30) FINAL

Osage (0) at Moberly (34) FINAL

Scotland County (16) at Fayette (46) FINAL

Ava (31) at Hallsville (0) FINAL

Cole Camp (21) at Windsor (0) FINAL

Holden (14) at Boonville (49) FINAL

Monroe City (8) at Brookfield (0) FINAL

Versailles (35) at Buffalo (21) FINAL

Parkview (6) at Camdenton (44) FINAL

Centralia (19) at Clark County (8) FINAL

Schuyler County (26) at Harrisburg (12) FINAL

South Callaway (21) at Hermann (6) FINAL

Cuba (22) at Houston (61) FINAL

Marceline (41) at Knox County (6) FINAL

Highland (0) at Macon (46) FINAL

Mark Twain (0) at Milan (21) FINAL

Clopton/Elsberry (30) at MMA (6) FINAL

Blair Oaks (48) at Oak Grove (0) FINAL

Eldon (34) at Owensville (6) FINAL

West Plains (49) at Rolla (0) FINAL

Paris (14) at Salisbury (12) FINAL

Polo (8) at Slater (14) FINAL

Putnam County (20) at South Shelby (44) FINAL

North Callaway (35) at Tipton (12) FINAL

Louisiana (44) at Van-Far (34) FINAL

Marshall (27) at Warrensburg (48) FINAL

Carrollton (0) at Westran (20) FINAL

Montgomery County (26) at Winfield (57) FINAL

Palmyra (39) at Bowling Green (0) FINAL