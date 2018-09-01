SportsZone Football Friday 2018: Week 2
Here are the scores from Week 1 of area high school football. Will be updated throughout the night.
Helias (34) at Hickman (14) FINAL
DeSmet (35) at Rock Bridge (17) FINAL
Smith-Cotton (22) at Battle (39) FINAL
Lutheran St. Charles (40) at Tolton (18) FINAL
Southern Boone (54) at Fulton (7) FINAL
Mexico (22) at California (15) FINAL
Hannibal (27) at Jefferson City (30) FINAL
Osage (0) at Moberly (34) FINAL
Scotland County (16) at Fayette (46) FINAL
Ava (31) at Hallsville (0) FINAL
Cole Camp (21) at Windsor (0) FINAL
Holden (14) at Boonville (49) FINAL
Monroe City (8) at Brookfield (0) FINAL
Versailles (35) at Buffalo (21) FINAL
Parkview (6) at Camdenton (44) FINAL
Centralia (19) at Clark County (8) FINAL
Schuyler County (26) at Harrisburg (12) FINAL
South Callaway (21) at Hermann (6) FINAL
Cuba (22) at Houston (61) FINAL
Marceline (41) at Knox County (6) FINAL
Highland (0) at Macon (46) FINAL
Mark Twain (0) at Milan (21) FINAL
Clopton/Elsberry (30) at MMA (6) FINAL
Blair Oaks (48) at Oak Grove (0) FINAL
Eldon (34) at Owensville (6) FINAL
West Plains (49) at Rolla (0) FINAL
Paris (14) at Salisbury (12) FINAL
Polo (8) at Slater (14) FINAL
Putnam County (20) at South Shelby (44) FINAL
North Callaway (35) at Tipton (12) FINAL
Louisiana (44) at Van-Far (34) FINAL
Marshall (27) at Warrensburg (48) FINAL
Carrollton (0) at Westran (20) FINAL
Montgomery County (26) at Winfield (57) FINAL
Palmyra (39) at Bowling Green (0) FINAL