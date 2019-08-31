SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 1

Highlights and scores from week one of SportsZone Football Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 1 of area high school football.

Rockhurst (16) at Rock Bridge (14) FINAL

St. Louis University High (52) at Battle (47) FINAL

Pattonville (7) at Hickman (14) FINAL

Maryville (14) at Blair Oaks (23) FINAL

Hannibal (0) at Helias (46) FINAL

Confluence Prep Academy Charter (6) at MMA (20) FINAL

Southern Boone (20) at Mexico (0) FINAL

Osage (14) at Fulton (6) FINAL

Smith-Cotton (28) at Moberly (35) FINAL

Paris (28) at Harrisburg (18) FINAL

Monroe City (6) at Centralia (35) FINAL

Tolton (0) at Hallsville (40) FINAL

Jefferson City (0) at Kirkwood (0) POSTPONED: Rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson City.

Carrollton (14) at Fayette (6) FINAL

Lighthouse Sr. High (48) at California (12) FINAL

Westran (40) at Salisbury (15) FINAL

Knob Noster (50) at Versailles (20) FINAL

South Shelby (16) at Bowling Green (12) FINAL

Eldon (8) at Bolivar (54) FINAL

Palmyra (7) at Brookfield (6) FINAL

Waynesville (12) at Camdenton (39) FINAL

Cole Camp (41) at Concordia (7) FINAL

Cuba (14) at Herculaneum (16) FINAL

Montgomery County (12) at Hermann (30) FINAL

Macon (28) at Kirksville (20) FINAL

South Callaway (14) at Lafayette County (19) FINAL

North Callaway (8) at Lincoln (40) FINAL

Mark Twain (26) at Louisiana (0) FINAL

Boonville (19) at Pleasant Hill (14) FINAL

Glendale (24) at Rolla (32) FINAL

Marceline (22) at Scotland County (12) FINAL

Salem (32) at St. James (6) FINAL

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (12) at Tipton (41) FINAL

Principia (21) at Van-Far (0) FINAL

Slater (41) at Santa Fe (0) FINAL

LIVE BLOG:

ABC 17 News will post updates from games throughout the night here. Check back frequently for the latest.

Half: Battle trails SLUH 24-15 #abc17 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019

7:52 p.m.: Some area football teams enter halftime. Neither Hickman nor Pattonville has made it on the scoreboard.

Half: Hickman and Pattonville are locked in a defensive battle 0-0. #abc17 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019

7:40 p.m.: Several high school football games are wrapping up the first quarter. Moberly leads Smith-Cotton 21-0.

Moberly opens up the scoring at the newly-renovated Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium 21-0 after the 1st quarter. JR #24 Evan Vandall puts up a pair of touchdowns (rushing, receiving) to jumpstart the Spartans. #SZFF — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) August 31, 2019

Peyton Carr comes up with a huge play taking an interception 70 yards to the house. Rock Bridge leads Rockhurst 7-0 midway through the first quarter. #abc17 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019

7:15 p.m.: The action has begun at area football stadiums. Southern Boone leads Mexico 6-0.

Jalen Logan-Redding already has three tackles for loss and nearly just ripped the ball out on a sneak, but the QB’s knee was down.



TLDR: He’s really good at football — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019

Southern Boone punches it in from three yards out to take the early 6-0 lead. #SZFF @ABC17News — Ben Fein (@benjaminabc17) August 31, 2019

7:08 p.m.: Games are starting to kick off around the area. Rockhurst is visiting Rock Bridge and Mexico is hosting Southern Boone.

It’s time! Rock Bridge takes the field to face Rockhurst. #abc17 pic.twitter.com/BTXBH55Kg1 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019