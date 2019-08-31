SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 1

SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 06:55 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:11 PM CDT

Highlights and scores from week one of SportsZone Football Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 1 of area high school football. 

Rockhurst (16) at Rock Bridge (14) FINAL

St. Louis University High (52) at Battle (47) FINAL

Pattonville (7) at Hickman (14) FINAL

Maryville (14) at Blair Oaks (23) FINAL

Hannibal (0) at Helias (46) FINAL

Confluence Prep Academy Charter (6) at MMA (20) FINAL

Southern Boone (20) at Mexico (0) FINAL

Osage (14) at Fulton (6) FINAL

Smith-Cotton (28) at Moberly (35) FINAL

Paris (28) at Harrisburg (18) FINAL

Monroe City (6) at Centralia (35) FINAL

Tolton (0) at Hallsville (40) FINAL

Jefferson City (0) at Kirkwood (0) POSTPONED: Rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson City.

Carrollton (14) at Fayette (6) FINAL

Lighthouse Sr. High (48) at California (12) FINAL

Westran (40) at Salisbury (15) FINAL

Knob Noster (50) at Versailles (20) FINAL

South Shelby (16) at Bowling Green (12) FINAL

Eldon (8) at Bolivar (54) FINAL

Palmyra (7) at Brookfield (6) FINAL

Waynesville (12) at Camdenton (39) FINAL

Cole Camp (41) at Concordia (7) FINAL

Cuba (14) at Herculaneum (16) FINAL

Montgomery County (12) at Hermann (30) FINAL

Macon (28) at Kirksville (20) FINAL

South Callaway (14) at Lafayette County (19) FINAL

North Callaway (8) at Lincoln (40) FINAL

Mark Twain (26) at Louisiana (0) FINAL

Boonville (19) at Pleasant Hill (14) FINAL

Glendale (24) at Rolla (32) FINAL

Marceline (22) at Scotland County (12) FINAL

Salem (32) at St. James (6) FINAL

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (12) at Tipton (41) FINAL

Principia (21) at Van-Far (0) FINAL

Slater (41) at Santa Fe (0) FINAL 

LIVE BLOG:

ABC 17 News will post updates from games throughout the night here. Check back frequently for the latest.

 

 

7:52 p.m.: Some area football teams enter halftime. Neither Hickman nor Pattonville has made it on the scoreboard.

 

7:40 p.m.: Several high school football games are wrapping up the first quarter. Moberly leads Smith-Cotton 21-0.

 

 

7:15 p.m.: The action has begun at area football stadiums. Southern Boone leads Mexico 6-0.

 

 

7:08 p.m.: Games are starting to kick off around the area. Rockhurst is visiting Rock Bridge and Mexico is hosting Southern Boone. 

 

 

