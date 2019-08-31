SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 1
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 1 of area high school football.
Rockhurst (16) at Rock Bridge (14) FINAL
St. Louis University High (52) at Battle (47) FINAL
Pattonville (7) at Hickman (14) FINAL
Maryville (14) at Blair Oaks (23) FINAL
Hannibal (0) at Helias (46) FINAL
Confluence Prep Academy Charter (6) at MMA (20) FINAL
Southern Boone (20) at Mexico (0) FINAL
Osage (14) at Fulton (6) FINAL
Smith-Cotton (28) at Moberly (35) FINAL
Paris (28) at Harrisburg (18) FINAL
Monroe City (6) at Centralia (35) FINAL
Tolton (0) at Hallsville (40) FINAL
Jefferson City (0) at Kirkwood (0) POSTPONED: Rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. at Jefferson City.
Carrollton (14) at Fayette (6) FINAL
Lighthouse Sr. High (48) at California (12) FINAL
Westran (40) at Salisbury (15) FINAL
Knob Noster (50) at Versailles (20) FINAL
South Shelby (16) at Bowling Green (12) FINAL
Eldon (8) at Bolivar (54) FINAL
Palmyra (7) at Brookfield (6) FINAL
Waynesville (12) at Camdenton (39) FINAL
Cole Camp (41) at Concordia (7) FINAL
Cuba (14) at Herculaneum (16) FINAL
Montgomery County (12) at Hermann (30) FINAL
Macon (28) at Kirksville (20) FINAL
South Callaway (14) at Lafayette County (19) FINAL
North Callaway (8) at Lincoln (40) FINAL
Mark Twain (26) at Louisiana (0) FINAL
Boonville (19) at Pleasant Hill (14) FINAL
Glendale (24) at Rolla (32) FINAL
Marceline (22) at Scotland County (12) FINAL
Salem (32) at St. James (6) FINAL
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (12) at Tipton (41) FINAL
Principia (21) at Van-Far (0) FINAL
Slater (41) at Santa Fe (0) FINAL
LIVE BLOG:
ABC 17 News will post updates from games throughout the night here. Check back frequently for the latest.
Half: Battle trails SLUH 24-15 #abc17— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019
7:52 p.m.: Some area football teams enter halftime. Neither Hickman nor Pattonville has made it on the scoreboard.
Half: Hickman and Pattonville are locked in a defensive battle 0-0. #abc17— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019
7:40 p.m.: Several high school football games are wrapping up the first quarter. Moberly leads Smith-Cotton 21-0.
Moberly opens up the scoring at the newly-renovated Larry K. Noel Spartan Stadium 21-0 after the 1st quarter. JR #24 Evan Vandall puts up a pair of touchdowns (rushing, receiving) to jumpstart the Spartans. #SZFF— Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) August 31, 2019
Peyton Carr comes up with a huge play taking an interception 70 yards to the house. Rock Bridge leads Rockhurst 7-0 midway through the first quarter. #abc17— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019
7:15 p.m.: The action has begun at area football stadiums. Southern Boone leads Mexico 6-0.
Jalen Logan-Redding already has three tackles for loss and nearly just ripped the ball out on a sneak, but the QB’s knee was down.— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019
TLDR: He’s really good at football
Southern Boone punches it in from three yards out to take the early 6-0 lead. #SZFF @ABC17News— Ben Fein (@benjaminabc17) August 31, 2019
7:08 p.m.: Games are starting to kick off around the area. Rockhurst is visiting Rock Bridge and Mexico is hosting Southern Boone.
It’s time! Rock Bridge takes the field to face Rockhurst. #abc17 pic.twitter.com/BTXBH55Kg1— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 31, 2019
I’m here in Mexico as the Bulldogs are hosting The Southern Boone Eagles. We’re about 10 minutes away from kickoff. #SZFF @ABC17News pic.twitter.com/QYz6I0xvRd— Ben Fein (@benjaminabc17) August 30, 2019