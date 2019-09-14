SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 3
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 3 of area high school football.
Battle (21) at Rock Bridge (14) FINAL
Jefferson City (23) at Hickman (8) FINAL
Versailles (41) at Southern Boone (61) FINAL
St. Francis Borgia (35) at Tolton (14) FINAL
Schuyler County (6) at Fayette (40) FINAL
Blair Oaks (38) at Boonville (21) FINAL
Lafayette County (21) at Moberly (14) FINAL
Salisbury (14) at Harrisburg (20) FINAL
Marshall (33) at Mexico (19) FINAL
Slater (48) at MMA (0) FINAL
Eldon (6) at Hallsville (38) FINAL
Helias (41) at Vianney (28) FINAL
California (14) at Osage (20) FINAL
Marceline (7) at Brookfield (Bell Game) (14) FINAL
West Plains (34) at Camdenton (37) FINAL
North Callaway (46) at Clopton/Elsberry (29) FINAL
Warsaw (8) at Cole Camp (21) FINAL
Owensville (55) at Cuba (14) FINAL
St. James (6) at Hermann (43) FINAL
Fulton (26) at Kirksville (45) FINAL
Westran (12) at Knox County (30) FINAL
South Shelby (28) at Macon (49) FINAL
Bowling Green (26) at Mark Twain (14) FINAL
South Callaway (21) at Montgomery County (53) FINAL
Centralia (10) at Palmyra (7) FINAL
Hillcrest (14) at Rolla (35) FINAL
Paris (26) at Scotland County (54) FINAL
Smith-Cotton (0) at Warrensburg (48) FINAL
Tipton (8) at Windsor (37) FINAL
Van-Far (18) at Wright City (38) FINAL
LIVE BLOG:
ABC 17 News will post updates from games throughout the night here. Check back frequently for the latest.
Jefferson City leads Hickman 14-0 at halftime. Full moon tonight at Alumni Stadium. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/6kzDjqpadp— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 14, 2019
UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Several games are moving into half time. Tolton leads St. Francis Borgia 8-7.
Half: Tolton leads St. Francis Borgia 8-7. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/nZV9wmitdw— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 14, 2019
UPDATE 7:33 p.m.: Battle leads Rock Bridge 6-0 after first quarter.
Battle leads Rock Bridge 6-0 after the 1Q. Beautiful sunset at Sells Field. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/vfOz7N8VWF— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 14, 2019
After Versailles answers back with a TD of its own, Tristan John takes a long run to the house for his second TD of the game, 14-7 Eagles 1Q. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/U96vcedt2M— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 14, 2019
UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: Some first touchdowns are coming in. Lafayette County leads Moberly 7-0.
Huskers strike first here in Moberly via a 51 yard touchdown run. 7-0 midway through the first quarter. #SZFF @ABC17News— Ben Fein (@benjaminabc17) September 14, 2019
Tristan John punches it in from two yards out, and Southern Boone takes a 7-0 lead over Versailles with 9:39 left in the first quarter. #SZFF— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 14, 2019
It is week three of SportsZone Football Friday! The Southern Boone Eagles and Versailles Tigers are ready to go. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/E7IyJUnNxM— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 13, 2019
UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: Area football teams get ready to kick off at 7 p.m.
Marshall and Mexico are set to kick off at 7 pm, we'll have the highlights for you on @ABC17News at 10 pic.twitter.com/OtMwMkHf2Q— Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) September 13, 2019
Rock Bridge is getting set to host Battle. You can watch the game live on KZOU! #SZFF pic.twitter.com/5W9EHUBVsr— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 13, 2019