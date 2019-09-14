SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 3 of area high school football. 

Battle (21) at Rock Bridge (14) FINAL

Jefferson City (23) at Hickman (8) FINAL

Versailles (41) at Southern Boone (61) FINAL

St. Francis Borgia (35) at Tolton (14) FINAL

Schuyler County (6) at Fayette (40) FINAL

Blair Oaks (38) at Boonville (21) FINAL

Lafayette County (21) at Moberly (14) FINAL

Salisbury (14) at Harrisburg (20) FINAL

Marshall (33) at Mexico (19) FINAL

Slater (48) at MMA (0) FINAL

Eldon (6) at Hallsville (38) FINAL

Helias (41) at Vianney (28) FINAL

California (14) at Osage (20) FINAL

Marceline (7) at Brookfield (Bell Game) (14) FINAL

West Plains (34) at Camdenton (37) FINAL

North Callaway (46) at Clopton/Elsberry (29) FINAL

Warsaw (8) at Cole Camp (21) FINAL

Owensville (55) at Cuba (14) FINAL

St. James (6) at Hermann (43) FINAL

Fulton (26) at Kirksville (45) FINAL

Westran (12) at Knox County (30) FINAL

South Shelby (28) at Macon (49) FINAL

Bowling Green (26) at Mark Twain (14) FINAL

South Callaway (21) at Montgomery County (53) FINAL

Centralia (10) at Palmyra (7) FINAL

Hillcrest (14) at Rolla (35) FINAL

Paris (26) at Scotland County (54) FINAL

Smith-Cotton (0) at Warrensburg (48) FINAL

Tipton (8) at Windsor (37) FINAL

Van-Far (18) at Wright City (38) FINAL

LIVE BLOG:

ABC 17 News will post updates from games throughout the night here. Check back frequently for the latest.

UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Several games are moving into half time. Tolton leads St. Francis Borgia 8-7.

UPDATE 7:33 p.m.: Battle leads Rock Bridge 6-0 after first quarter. 

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: Some first touchdowns are coming in. Lafayette County leads Moberly 7-0.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: Area football teams get ready to kick off at 7 p.m.

 

