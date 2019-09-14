SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 3 of area high school football.

Battle (21) at Rock Bridge (14) FINAL

Jefferson City (23) at Hickman (8) FINAL

Versailles (41) at Southern Boone (61) FINAL

St. Francis Borgia (35) at Tolton (14) FINAL

Schuyler County (6) at Fayette (40) FINAL

Blair Oaks (38) at Boonville (21) FINAL

Lafayette County (21) at Moberly (14) FINAL

Salisbury (14) at Harrisburg (20) FINAL

Marshall (33) at Mexico (19) FINAL

Slater (48) at MMA (0) FINAL

Eldon (6) at Hallsville (38) FINAL

Helias (41) at Vianney (28) FINAL

California (14) at Osage (20) FINAL

Marceline (7) at Brookfield (Bell Game) (14) FINAL

West Plains (34) at Camdenton (37) FINAL

North Callaway (46) at Clopton/Elsberry (29) FINAL

Warsaw (8) at Cole Camp (21) FINAL

Owensville (55) at Cuba (14) FINAL

St. James (6) at Hermann (43) FINAL

Fulton (26) at Kirksville (45) FINAL

Westran (12) at Knox County (30) FINAL

South Shelby (28) at Macon (49) FINAL

Bowling Green (26) at Mark Twain (14) FINAL

South Callaway (21) at Montgomery County (53) FINAL

Centralia (10) at Palmyra (7) FINAL

Hillcrest (14) at Rolla (35) FINAL

Paris (26) at Scotland County (54) FINAL

Smith-Cotton (0) at Warrensburg (48) FINAL

Tipton (8) at Windsor (37) FINAL

Van-Far (18) at Wright City (38) FINAL

LIVE BLOG:

ABC 17 News will post updates from games throughout the night here. Check back frequently for the latest.

Jefferson City leads Hickman 14-0 at halftime. Full moon tonight at Alumni Stadium. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/6kzDjqpadp — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 14, 2019

UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Several games are moving into half time. Tolton leads St. Francis Borgia 8-7.

UPDATE 7:33 p.m.: Battle leads Rock Bridge 6-0 after first quarter.

Battle leads Rock Bridge 6-0 after the 1Q. Beautiful sunset at Sells Field. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/vfOz7N8VWF — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 14, 2019

After Versailles answers back with a TD of its own, Tristan John takes a long run to the house for his second TD of the game, 14-7 Eagles 1Q. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/U96vcedt2M — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 14, 2019

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.: Some first touchdowns are coming in. Lafayette County leads Moberly 7-0.

Huskers strike first here in Moberly via a 51 yard touchdown run. 7-0 midway through the first quarter. #SZFF @ABC17News — Ben Fein (@benjaminabc17) September 14, 2019

Tristan John punches it in from two yards out, and Southern Boone takes a 7-0 lead over Versailles with 9:39 left in the first quarter. #SZFF — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 14, 2019

It is week three of SportsZone Football Friday! The Southern Boone Eagles and Versailles Tigers are ready to go. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/E7IyJUnNxM — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) September 13, 2019

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: Area football teams get ready to kick off at 7 p.m.

Marshall and Mexico are set to kick off at 7 pm, we'll have the highlights for you on @ABC17News at 10 pic.twitter.com/OtMwMkHf2Q — Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) September 13, 2019