SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 4

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 07:07 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:05 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 4 of area high school football. 

Harrisonville (16) at Battle (30) FINAL

SLUH (35) at Jefferson City (14) FINAL

Cardinal Ritter (0) at Helias (0) Q1 - Happening Saturday, September 21.

Moberly (34) at Fulton (38) FINAL

Mark Twain (12) at South Callaway (20) FINAL

Wright City (14) at North Callaway (6) FINAL

Blair Oaks (49) at Versailles (8) FINAL

Knob Noster (45) at Tipton (6) FINAL

Hallsville (47) at Osage (0) FINAL

Southern Boone (50) at Eldon (28) FINAL

Boonville (48) at California (7) FINAL

Hickman (40) at Smith-Cotton (6) FINAL

Rock Bridge (10) at Lee’s Summit West (35) FINAL

MMA (19) at Bishop DuBourg (32) FINAL

Montgomery County (37) at Bowling Green (33) FINAL 

Camdenton (88) at Central (0) FINAL

Grandview (0) at Cuba (14) FINAL

Cole Camp (19) at El Dorado Springs (38) FINAL

Mexico (14) at Hannibal (46) FINAL

Centralia (51) at Highland (0) FINAL

Brookfield (14) at Lexington (38) FINAL

Hermann (56) at Louisiana (14) FINAL

Monroe City (46) at Macon (41) FINAL

Fayette (0) at Marceline (27) FINAL

Knox County (14) at Paris (12) FINAL

Rolla (34) at Parkview (6) FINAL

Carrollton (41) at Salisbury (14) FINAL

Midway (16) at Slater (35) FINAL

Palmyra (28) at South Shelby (8) FINAL

Tolton (28) at St. Dominic (50) FINAL

Clopton/Elsberry (41) at Van-Far (0) FINAL

Harrisburg (28) at Westran (14) FINAL

Owensville (23) at St. James (6) FINAL


LIVE BLOG:

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.: Area football games are entering halftime. Battle leads Harrisonville 23-8.

 UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: The first touchdowns are coming in for Week 4 of high school football.

UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.: High school football teams are kicking off in Week 4 of games.


 

 

