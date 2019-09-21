SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 4
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 4 of area high school football.
Harrisonville (16) at Battle (30) FINAL
SLUH (35) at Jefferson City (14) FINAL
Cardinal Ritter (0) at Helias (0) Q1 - Happening Saturday, September 21.
Moberly (34) at Fulton (38) FINAL
Mark Twain (12) at South Callaway (20) FINAL
Wright City (14) at North Callaway (6) FINAL
Blair Oaks (49) at Versailles (8) FINAL
Knob Noster (45) at Tipton (6) FINAL
Hallsville (47) at Osage (0) FINAL
Southern Boone (50) at Eldon (28) FINAL
Boonville (48) at California (7) FINAL
Hickman (40) at Smith-Cotton (6) FINAL
Rock Bridge (10) at Lee’s Summit West (35) FINAL
MMA (19) at Bishop DuBourg (32) FINAL
Montgomery County (37) at Bowling Green (33) FINAL
Camdenton (88) at Central (0) FINAL
Grandview (0) at Cuba (14) FINAL
Cole Camp (19) at El Dorado Springs (38) FINAL
Mexico (14) at Hannibal (46) FINAL
Centralia (51) at Highland (0) FINAL
Brookfield (14) at Lexington (38) FINAL
Hermann (56) at Louisiana (14) FINAL
Monroe City (46) at Macon (41) FINAL
Fayette (0) at Marceline (27) FINAL
Knox County (14) at Paris (12) FINAL
Rolla (34) at Parkview (6) FINAL
Carrollton (41) at Salisbury (14) FINAL
Midway (16) at Slater (35) FINAL
Palmyra (28) at South Shelby (8) FINAL
Tolton (28) at St. Dominic (50) FINAL
Clopton/Elsberry (41) at Van-Far (0) FINAL
Harrisburg (28) at Westran (14) FINAL
Owensville (23) at St. James (6) FINAL
LIVE BLOG:
UPDATE 8:15 p.m.: Area football games are entering halftime. Battle leads Harrisonville 23-8.
Halftime: #Battle leads Harrisonville 23-8
UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: The first touchdowns are coming in for Week 4 of high school football.
Battle leads Harrisonville 6-0 after the 1Q.
It is a perfect night for football! The California Pintos are home taking on the Boonville Pirates.
UPDATE: 7:05 p.m.: High school football teams are kicking off in Week 4 of games.
We've got some rain coming down at Battle. The Spartans are set to host Harrisonville at 7 p.m.
Watch the game LIVE on KZOU, 17-3 or online
It's a beautiful night for football as the traveling Blair Oaks fans pile in to watch the Falcons take on Versailles.