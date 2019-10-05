SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 6

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 07:09 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:15 PM CDT

SportsZone Football Friday: Week 6

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 6 of area high school football. 

Hickman (37) at Battle (73) FINAL

Jefferson City (28) at Rock Bridge (41) FINAL

Osage (21) at Southern Boone (40) FINAL

Helias (38) at Tolton (0) FINAL

Moberly (10) at Marshall (7) FINAL

Versailles (21) at Boonville (48) FINAL

MMA (26) at Harrisburg (56) FINAL

California (36) at Eldon (44) FINAL

Blair Oaks (35) at Hallsville  (0) FINAL

Mexico (10) at Centralia (13) FINAL

Fulton (20) at Hannibal (69) FINAL

North Callaway (22) at Bowling Green (21) FINAL

Free State (Lawrence, Kansas) (48) at Smith-Cotton (6) FINAL

Cole Camp (15) at Buffalo (42) FINAL

Macon (0) at Clark County (20) FINAL

South Callaway (49) at Clopton/Elsberry (43) FINAL

Camdenton (28) at Lebanon (0) FINAL

Slater (24) at Lone Jack with Kingsville (0) FINAL

Van-Far (14) at Mark Twain (26) FINAL

South Shelby (12) at Monroe City (38) FINAL

Wright City (12) at Montgomery County (34) FINAL

Fayette (21) at Paris (8) FINAL

Waynesville (49) at Rolla (35) FINAL

Knox County (0) at Salisbury (21) FINAL

St. James (8) at St. Clair (62) FINAL

Cuba (22) at St. Pius X (Festus) (43) FINAL

Hermann (6) at Sullivan (21) FINAL

Lincoln (49) at Tipton (0) FINAL

Scotland County (44) at Westran (7) FINAL

LIVE BLOG:

10:09 p.m.: Hickman gets an extra point, courtesy of the kicker Hannah Larson.

8:25 p.m.: Another winner of the crown! Ellie Coppock is named Eldon's homecoming queen.

8:20 p.m.: Another high school crowns its homecoming queen. The 2019 Tolton queen is Olivia Barnes.

8:20 p.m.: Jefferson City is winning 21-14 at the Rock Bridge homecoming game. Sadia Moumita was crowned Rock Bridge homecoming queen.

8:05 p.m.: Many area football games are entering halftime. Eldon is winning in its game with California 36-16 at the half. Helias is leading Tolton 35-0.

7:33 p.m.: Southern Boone is leading Osage 21-7.

 

7:25 p.m.: Following last weeks alleged racial slurs reported by Battle players and cheerleaders, Rock Bridge and Hickman cheerleaders made a sign to show support for Battle cheerleaders.

7:10 p.m.: Eldon scores just after kickoff, leading California 8-0.

 

 

 

7:00 p.m.: Games are beginning to kick off across the region.

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Scattered showers possible over the weekend

    Scattered showers possible over the weekend

Recommended Stories

Top Videos