SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 6
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 6 of area high school football.
Hickman (37) at Battle (73) FINAL
Jefferson City (28) at Rock Bridge (41) FINAL
Osage (21) at Southern Boone (40) FINAL
Helias (38) at Tolton (0) FINAL
Moberly (10) at Marshall (7) FINAL
Versailles (21) at Boonville (48) FINAL
MMA (26) at Harrisburg (56) FINAL
California (36) at Eldon (44) FINAL
Blair Oaks (35) at Hallsville (0) FINAL
Mexico (10) at Centralia (13) FINAL
Fulton (20) at Hannibal (69) FINAL
North Callaway (22) at Bowling Green (21) FINAL
Free State (Lawrence, Kansas) (48) at Smith-Cotton (6) FINAL
Cole Camp (15) at Buffalo (42) FINAL
Macon (0) at Clark County (20) FINAL
South Callaway (49) at Clopton/Elsberry (43) FINAL
Camdenton (28) at Lebanon (0) FINAL
Slater (24) at Lone Jack with Kingsville (0) FINAL
Van-Far (14) at Mark Twain (26) FINAL
South Shelby (12) at Monroe City (38) FINAL
Wright City (12) at Montgomery County (34) FINAL
Fayette (21) at Paris (8) FINAL
Waynesville (49) at Rolla (35) FINAL
Knox County (0) at Salisbury (21) FINAL
St. James (8) at St. Clair (62) FINAL
Cuba (22) at St. Pius X (Festus) (43) FINAL
Hermann (6) at Sullivan (21) FINAL
Lincoln (49) at Tipton (0) FINAL
Scotland County (44) at Westran (7) FINAL
LIVE BLOG:
10:09 p.m.: Hickman gets an extra point, courtesy of the kicker Hannah Larson.
Hannah Larson knocks in the extra point for Hickman! #SZFF— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019
8:25 p.m.: Another winner of the crown! Ellie Coppock is named Eldon's homecoming queen.
Ellie Coppock is Eldon's homecoming queen! #SZFF pic.twitter.com/bcShkmQwqb— Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) October 5, 2019
8:20 p.m.: Another high school crowns its homecoming queen. The 2019 Tolton queen is Olivia Barnes.
Congratulations to Olivia Barnes for being named Tolton’s Homecoming Queen #SZFF pic.twitter.com/gUAfNu6weP— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 5, 2019
8:20 p.m.: Jefferson City is winning 21-14 at the Rock Bridge homecoming game. Sadia Moumita was crowned Rock Bridge homecoming queen.
Jefferson City leads Rock Bridge 21-14 at halftime. #SZFF— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019
Congratulations to Sadia Moumita on winning Rock Bridge homecoming queen! #SZFF pic.twitter.com/VwlhWcpzmB— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019
8:05 p.m.: Many area football games are entering halftime. Eldon is winning in its game with California 36-16 at the half. Helias is leading Tolton 35-0.
Half: Helias leads Tolton 35-0. #SZFF— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 5, 2019
Eldon leads California 36-16 at the half. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/XdvJnbBl36— Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) October 5, 2019
7:33 p.m.: Southern Boone is leading Osage 21-7.
It has been offense and trick plays galore here in Ashland. Southern Boone leads Osage 21-7 in the first quarter. #SZFF— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 5, 2019
7:25 p.m.: Following last weeks alleged racial slurs reported by Battle players and cheerleaders, Rock Bridge and Hickman cheerleaders made a sign to show support for Battle cheerleaders.
The @rbhsbruinbear and @KewpAthletics cheerleaders made this sign in support of the @BattleAthletics cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/ACbIn9Y7VW— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019
7:10 p.m.: Eldon scores just after kickoff, leading California 8-0.
Quick touchdown from Eldon and the Mustangs lead 8-0.— Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) October 5, 2019
Two former @BattleAthletics assistants will face off tonight! pic.twitter.com/88GKigAfV7— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019
These @BattleAthletics jerseys are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T0l2JeLMz1— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019
Hickman soccer star Hannah Larson will be the kicker tonight for the Kewpies. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/Pwkozk7XNy— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 4, 2019
7:00 p.m.: Games are beginning to kick off across the region.
California and Eldon getting ready for kickoff. Catch the highlights at 10 on KMIZ! #SZFF pic.twitter.com/BtrgJWLp2P— Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) October 4, 2019
Week six of SportsZone Football Friday is here! It is senior night at Southern Boone as the Eagles face the Osage Indians at 7:00. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/rVTpw9XEG2— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 4, 2019
Battle is set to host Hickman at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live on KZOU, 17-3, or online at https://t.co/YxkkrhVNu3 #SZFF pic.twitter.com/75jRM1rM1d— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 4, 2019