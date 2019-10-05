SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 6

SportsZone Football Friday: Week 6

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 6 of area high school football.

Hickman (37) at Battle (73) FINAL

Jefferson City (28) at Rock Bridge (41) FINAL

Osage (21) at Southern Boone (40) FINAL

Helias (38) at Tolton (0) FINAL

Moberly (10) at Marshall (7) FINAL

Versailles (21) at Boonville (48) FINAL

MMA (26) at Harrisburg (56) FINAL

California (36) at Eldon (44) FINAL

Blair Oaks (35) at Hallsville (0) FINAL

Mexico (10) at Centralia (13) FINAL

Fulton (20) at Hannibal (69) FINAL

North Callaway (22) at Bowling Green (21) FINAL

Free State (Lawrence, Kansas) (48) at Smith-Cotton (6) FINAL

Cole Camp (15) at Buffalo (42) FINAL

Macon (0) at Clark County (20) FINAL

South Callaway (49) at Clopton/Elsberry (43) FINAL

Camdenton (28) at Lebanon (0) FINAL

Slater (24) at Lone Jack with Kingsville (0) FINAL

Van-Far (14) at Mark Twain (26) FINAL

South Shelby (12) at Monroe City (38) FINAL

Wright City (12) at Montgomery County (34) FINAL

Fayette (21) at Paris (8) FINAL

Waynesville (49) at Rolla (35) FINAL

Knox County (0) at Salisbury (21) FINAL

St. James (8) at St. Clair (62) FINAL

Cuba (22) at St. Pius X (Festus) (43) FINAL

Hermann (6) at Sullivan (21) FINAL

Lincoln (49) at Tipton (0) FINAL

Scotland County (44) at Westran (7) FINAL

10:09 p.m.: Hickman gets an extra point, courtesy of the kicker Hannah Larson.

Hannah Larson knocks in the extra point for Hickman! #SZFF — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019

8:25 p.m.: Another winner of the crown! Ellie Coppock is named Eldon's homecoming queen.

8:20 p.m.: Another high school crowns its homecoming queen. The 2019 Tolton queen is Olivia Barnes.

Congratulations to Olivia Barnes for being named Tolton’s Homecoming Queen #SZFF pic.twitter.com/gUAfNu6weP — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 5, 2019

8:20 p.m.: Jefferson City is winning 21-14 at the Rock Bridge homecoming game. Sadia Moumita was crowned Rock Bridge homecoming queen.

Jefferson City leads Rock Bridge 21-14 at halftime. #SZFF — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019

Congratulations to Sadia Moumita on winning Rock Bridge homecoming queen! #SZFF pic.twitter.com/VwlhWcpzmB — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019

8:05 p.m.: Many area football games are entering halftime. Eldon is winning in its game with California 36-16 at the half. Helias is leading Tolton 35-0.

Half: Helias leads Tolton 35-0. #SZFF — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 5, 2019

7:33 p.m.: Southern Boone is leading Osage 21-7.

It has been offense and trick plays galore here in Ashland. Southern Boone leads Osage 21-7 in the first quarter. #SZFF — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 5, 2019

7:25 p.m.: Following last weeks alleged racial slurs reported by Battle players and cheerleaders, Rock Bridge and Hickman cheerleaders made a sign to show support for Battle cheerleaders.

7:10 p.m.: Eldon scores just after kickoff, leading California 8-0.

Quick touchdown from Eldon and the Mustangs lead 8-0. — Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) October 5, 2019

Two former @BattleAthletics assistants will face off tonight! pic.twitter.com/88GKigAfV7 — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 5, 2019

Hickman soccer star Hannah Larson will be the kicker tonight for the Kewpies. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/Pwkozk7XNy — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 4, 2019

7:00 p.m.: Games are beginning to kick off across the region.

California and Eldon getting ready for kickoff. Catch the highlights at 10 on KMIZ! #SZFF pic.twitter.com/BtrgJWLp2P — Curtis Bottoms (@CurtisABC17) October 4, 2019

Week six of SportsZone Football Friday is here! It is senior night at Southern Boone as the Eagles face the Osage Indians at 7:00. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/rVTpw9XEG2 — Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) October 4, 2019