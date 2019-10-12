SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 7

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 06:58 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:02 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 7 of area high school football. 

Smith-Cotton (21) at Rock Bridge (48) FINAL

North Kansas City (38) at Hickman (35) FINAL

St. Mary's (St. Louis) (44) at Tolton (6) FINAL

Rockhurst (29) at Battle (0) FINAL

Hannibal (31) at Moberly (17) FINAL

Osage (13) at Versailles (34) FINAL

Boonville (56) at Eldon (26) FINAL

Southeast (14) at Fulton (62) FINAL

Montgomery County (22) at North Callaway (28) FINAL

Hallsville (38) at California (0) FINAL

Southern Boone (0) at Blair Oaks (40) FINAL

Jefferson City (0) at De Smet (63) FINAL

Helias (49) at Monroe City (24) FINAL

Cole Camp (43) at Tipton (6) FINAL

Harrisburg (6) at Fayette (45) FINAL

Mark Twain (14) at Clopton/Elsberry (7) FINAL

MMA (6) at Cuba (34) FINAL

Camdenton (50) at Glendale (42) FINAL

St. Clair (28) at Hermann (20) FINAL

Mexico (34) at Kirksville (20) FINAL

Brookfield (36) at Macon (22) FINAL

Salisbury (12) at Marceline (47) FINAL

Louisiana (28) at Paris (50) FINAL

Westran (25) at Schuyler County (20) FINAL

Centralia (20) at South Shelby (0) FINAL

St. James (0) at Sullivan (49) FINAL

South Callaway (50) at Van-Far (0) FINAL

Lebanon (43) at Rolla (7) FINAL

 

LIVE BLOG:

8:21 p.m.: Hickman enters halftime leading North Kansas City 29-28. The Kewpies started the game down but have managed to come back and take the lead.

8:10 p.m.: 

 

7:30 p.m.: Smith-Cotton is tied with Rock Bridge, 7-7.

 

6:56 p.m.: Mid-Missouri football teams are minutes away from kickoff.

 

