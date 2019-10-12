SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 7 of area high school football.
Smith-Cotton (21) at Rock Bridge (48) FINAL
North Kansas City (38) at Hickman (35) FINAL
St. Mary's (St. Louis) (44) at Tolton (6) FINAL
Rockhurst (29) at Battle (0) FINAL
Hannibal (31) at Moberly (17) FINAL
Osage (13) at Versailles (34) FINAL
Boonville (56) at Eldon (26) FINAL
Southeast (14) at Fulton (62) FINAL
Montgomery County (22) at North Callaway (28) FINAL
Hallsville (38) at California (0) FINAL
Southern Boone (0) at Blair Oaks (40) FINAL
Jefferson City (0) at De Smet (63) FINAL
Helias (49) at Monroe City (24) FINAL
Cole Camp (43) at Tipton (6) FINAL
Harrisburg (6) at Fayette (45) FINAL
Mark Twain (14) at Clopton/Elsberry (7) FINAL
MMA (6) at Cuba (34) FINAL
Camdenton (50) at Glendale (42) FINAL
St. Clair (28) at Hermann (20) FINAL
Mexico (34) at Kirksville (20) FINAL
Brookfield (36) at Macon (22) FINAL
Salisbury (12) at Marceline (47) FINAL
Louisiana (28) at Paris (50) FINAL
Westran (25) at Schuyler County (20) FINAL
Centralia (20) at South Shelby (0) FINAL
St. James (0) at Sullivan (49) FINAL
South Callaway (50) at Van-Far (0) FINAL
Lebanon (43) at Rolla (7) FINAL
LIVE BLOG:
8:21 p.m.: Hickman enters halftime leading North Kansas City 29-28. The Kewpies started the game down but have managed to come back and take the lead.
Halftime: Hickman leads North Kansas City 29-28. #SZFF— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 12, 2019
8:10 p.m.:
Hickman trails North Kansas City 28-22 with under a minute to go in the half. #SZFF— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 12, 2019
7:30 p.m.: Smith-Cotton is tied with Rock Bridge, 7-7.
Smith-Cotton ties it up at 7 with Rock Bride. 7:21 to go in the 2Q. #SZFF— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 12, 2019
6:56 p.m.: Mid-Missouri football teams are minutes away from kickoff.
It's senior night at Rock Bridge HS #SZFF pic.twitter.com/YRh9JUSVSJ— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 11, 2019
Rock Bridge is set to host Smith-Cotton here at Sells Field. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/XsWv0wH7CL— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 11, 2019