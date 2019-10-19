SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 8
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 8 of area high school football.
Hallsville (27) at Boonville (14) FINAL
Eldon (26) at Versailles (49) FINAL
Southern Boone (21) at California (14) FINAL
Battle (54) at Jefferson City (35) FINAL
Rock Bridge (20) at Helias (27) FINAL
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (29) at MMA (22) FINAL
Fulton (6) at Mexico (Highway 54 Bowl) (42) FINAL
Blair Oaks (57) at Osage (7) FINAL
Marshall (15) at Hannibal (63) FINAL
Wright City (34) at South Callaway (29) FINAL
Hickman (48) at Truman (10) FINAL
Scotland County (44) at Harrisburg (34) FINAL
Clopton/Elsberry (6) at Bowling Green (35) FINAL
South Shelby (28) at Brookfield (20) FINAL
Rolla (14) at Camdenton (49) FINAL
Butler (22) at Cole Camp (35) FINAL
Moberly (14) at Kirksville (12) FINAL
Palmyra (22) at Macon (8) FINAL
North Callaway (46) at Mark Twain (8) FINAL
Van-Far (26) at Montgomery County (42) FINAL
Schuyler County (0) at Paris (47) FINAL
Fayette (54) at Salisbury (16) FINAL
Tipton (20) at Santa Fe (8) FINAL
Clinton (22) at Smith-Cotton (45) FINAL
Union (70) at St. James (0) FINAL
Tolton (20) at Warsaw (44) FINAL
Centralia (62) at West Hancock (Hamilton, Illinois) (20) FINAL
Marceline (36) at Westran (0) FINAL
Slater (13) at Windsor (28) FINAL
Cuba (45) at Windsor (Imperial) (20) FINAL
Hermann (34) at Pacific (14) FINAL
LIVE BLOG:
9:10 p.m.: Final scores are beginning to roll in from area high school football games.
Mexico wins its seventh straight Highway 54 Bowl! https://t.co/8IwJHitvXo— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 19, 2019
8:39 p.m.: Blair Oaks is up 57-0 in Q3.
Freshman Dylan Hair has 6 TD's in the first half. Wow. https://t.co/dNab2qft4t— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 19, 2019
7:52 p.m.: Area football games are in halftime. Hallsville is up 20-0 over Boonville.
Halftime: Hallsville leads Boonville 20-0. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/7vfzGesjt4— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 19, 2019
7:10 p.m.: Hallsville gets on the board right after kickoff.
Hallsville take a 6-0 lead over Boonville. #SZFF pic.twitter.com/LuAj0WIPTW— Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 19, 2019