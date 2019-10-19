SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 8

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here are the scores from Week 8 of area high school football.

Hallsville (27) at Boonville (14) FINAL

Eldon (26) at Versailles (49) FINAL

Southern Boone (21) at California (14) FINAL

Battle (54) at Jefferson City (35) FINAL

Rock Bridge (20) at Helias (27) FINAL

St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (29) at MMA (22) FINAL

Fulton (6) at Mexico (Highway 54 Bowl) (42) FINAL

Blair Oaks (57) at Osage (7) FINAL

Marshall (15) at Hannibal (63) FINAL

Wright City (34) at South Callaway (29) FINAL

Hickman (48) at Truman (10) FINAL

Scotland County (44) at Harrisburg (34) FINAL

Clopton/Elsberry (6) at Bowling Green (35) FINAL

South Shelby (28) at Brookfield (20) FINAL

Rolla (14) at Camdenton (49) FINAL

Butler (22) at Cole Camp (35) FINAL

Moberly (14) at Kirksville (12) FINAL

Palmyra (22) at Macon (8) FINAL

North Callaway (46) at Mark Twain (8) FINAL

Van-Far (26) at Montgomery County (42) FINAL

Schuyler County (0) at Paris (47) FINAL

Fayette (54) at Salisbury (16) FINAL

Tipton (20) at Santa Fe (8) FINAL

Clinton (22) at Smith-Cotton (45) FINAL

Union (70) at St. James (0) FINAL

Tolton (20) at Warsaw (44) FINAL

Centralia (62) at West Hancock (Hamilton, Illinois) (20) FINAL

Marceline (36) at Westran (0) FINAL

Slater (13) at Windsor (28) FINAL

Cuba (45) at Windsor (Imperial) (20) FINAL

Hermann (34) at Pacific (14) FINAL

LIVE BLOG:

9:10 p.m.: Final scores are beginning to roll in from area high school football games.

Mexico wins its seventh straight Highway 54 Bowl! https://t.co/8IwJHitvXo — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 19, 2019

8:39 p.m.: Blair Oaks is up 57-0 in Q3.

Freshman Dylan Hair has 6 TD's in the first half. Wow. https://t.co/dNab2qft4t — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) October 19, 2019

7:52 p.m.: Area football games are in halftime. Hallsville is up 20-0 over Boonville.

7:10 p.m.: Hallsville gets on the board right after kickoff.