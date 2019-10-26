SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 9

SportsZone Football Friday: Week 9

COLUMBIA, Mo. - LIVE PLAYBACK of the matchup between the Hickman Kewpies and the Oak Park Northmen can be viewed in the player below.

Here are the scores from Week 9 of area high school football.

Francis Howell (14) at Rock Bridge (7) FINAL

Oak Park (18) at Hickman (40) FINAL

Macon (7) at Centralia (21) FINAL

Versailles (24) at Hallsville (50) FINAL

Hannibal (28) at Battle (34) FINAL

Paris (22) at Westran (0) FINAL

Mexico (23) at Moberly (35) FINAL

Fulton (50) at MMA (30) FINAL

South Callaway (23) at North Callaway (26) FINAL

Boonville (21) at Southern Boone (32) FINAL

Christian (42) at Tolton (3) FINAL

California (0) at Blair Oaks (41) FINAL

Rockhurst (37) at Jefferson City (19) FINAL

Helias (3) at De Smet (49) FINAL

Osage (44) at Eldon (24) FINAL

Smith-Cotton (6) at Center (55) FINAL

Kirksville (26) at Marshall (21) FINAL

Marceline (35) at Harrisburg (8) FINAL

Knox County (8) at Fayette (38) FINAL

Strafford (27) at Slater (21) FINAL

Highland (14) at South Shelby (12) FINAL

Clark County (39) at Brookfield (6) FINAL

Kickapoo (0) at Camdenton (35) FINAL

Cole Camp (13) at Lincoln (42) FINAL

Principia (25) at Cuba (20) FINAL

Montgomery County (42) at Clopton/Elsberry (24) FINAL

Hermann (32) at Union (54) FINAL

Mark Twain (0) at Wright City (40) FINAL

Rolla (58) at Central (Springfield) (6) FINAL

Schuyler County (0) at Salisbury (28) FINAL

Pacific (35) at St. James (0) FINAL

Concordia (20) at Tipton (49) FINAL

Bowling Green (45) at Van-Far (7) FINAL