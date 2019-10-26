SportsZone Football Friday 2019: Week 9
COLUMBIA, Mo. - LIVE PLAYBACK of the matchup between the Hickman Kewpies and the Oak Park Northmen can be viewed in the player below.
Here are the scores from Week 9 of area high school football.
Francis Howell (14) at Rock Bridge (7) FINAL
Oak Park (18) at Hickman (40) FINAL
Macon (7) at Centralia (21) FINAL
Versailles (24) at Hallsville (50) FINAL
Hannibal (28) at Battle (34) FINAL
Paris (22) at Westran (0) FINAL
Mexico (23) at Moberly (35) FINAL
Fulton (50) at MMA (30) FINAL
South Callaway (23) at North Callaway (26) FINAL
Boonville (21) at Southern Boone (32) FINAL
Christian (42) at Tolton (3) FINAL
California (0) at Blair Oaks (41) FINAL
Rockhurst (37) at Jefferson City (19) FINAL
Helias (3) at De Smet (49) FINAL
Osage (44) at Eldon (24) FINAL
Smith-Cotton (6) at Center (55) FINAL
Kirksville (26) at Marshall (21) FINAL
Marceline (35) at Harrisburg (8) FINAL
Knox County (8) at Fayette (38) FINAL
Strafford (27) at Slater (21) FINAL
Highland (14) at South Shelby (12) FINAL
Clark County (39) at Brookfield (6) FINAL
Kickapoo (0) at Camdenton (35) FINAL
Cole Camp (13) at Lincoln (42) FINAL
Principia (25) at Cuba (20) FINAL
Montgomery County (42) at Clopton/Elsberry (24) FINAL
Hermann (32) at Union (54) FINAL
Mark Twain (0) at Wright City (40) FINAL
Rolla (58) at Central (Springfield) (6) FINAL
Schuyler County (0) at Salisbury (28) FINAL
Pacific (35) at St. James (0) FINAL
Concordia (20) at Tipton (49) FINAL
Bowling Green (45) at Van-Far (7) FINAL