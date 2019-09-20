SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Battle vs. Harrisonville
COLUMBIA - We are almost midway through the regular season for high school football in Missouri. SportsZone Football Friday continues on with week four games.
Our game of the week for this week is the matchup between the Battl Spartans and Harrisonville Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
You can watch the game live on KZOU over the air on channel 17.3.
The Spartans come into the matchup 2-1 and have won two straight games. Battle defeated cross-town rival Rock Bridge last week, 21-14.
Battle football coach Atiyyah Ellison said, "You can't tell when looking at the schedule which games you will win or lose. I'm just happy that we seem to be progressing throughout the year."
Ellison believes the team is buying in well after the first three games. Ellison is in his first year as the head coach of the Spartans.
"It's all about trust. If we can get them to trust us, we've got a lot of good coaches here. So, once they buy fully and not ride the fence, I think we'll do a lot of good things," Ellison said.
The Bulldogs are 0-3 and are coming off a tough loss in overtime last year. Battle aims for its third straight win and hopes to do so on for its first win of the year on home turf.
We will have highlights from Battle's game as well as other games across the area. You can watch SportsZone Football Friday starting at 10:00 p.m.
We will also have highlights from the following games:
SLUH at Jefferson City
Cardinal Ritter at Helias
Mark Twain at South Callaway
Wright City at North Callaway
Blair Oaks at Versailles
Knob Noster at Tipton
Hallsville at Osage
Southern Boone at Eldon
Boonville at California
Hickman at Smith-Cotton
Rock Bridge at Lee’s Summit West
We will have scores from the following games:
MMA at Bishop DuBourg
Montgomery County at Bowling Green
Camdenton at Central
Grandview at Cuba
Cole Camp at El Dorado Springs
Mexico at Hannibal
Centralia at Highland
Brookfield at Lexington
Hermann at Louisiana
Monroe City at Macon
Fayette at Marceline
Knox County at Paris
Rolla at Parkview
Carrollton at Salisbury
Midway at Slater
Palmyra at South Shelby
Tolton at St. Dominic
Clopton/Elsberry at Van-Far
Harrisburg at Westran
Owensville at St. James