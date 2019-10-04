SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Battle vs. Hickman

Battle vs. Hickman preview

COLUMBIA - Week six of SportsZone Football Friday continues with a cross-town rivalry in Columbia for our game of the week.

The Battle Spartans will host the Hickman Kewpies at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

This will be the first time former Battle assistants Atiyyah Ellison and Cedric Alvis will get to face off head to head as head coaches. Alvis now is in his second year as the head coach of the Kewpies while Ellison is in his first year as the head coach of the Spartans.

Ellison said, "That's my guy. We still talk to the day. It isn't ever going to be hard feelings toward that, but the kids they have hard feelings across town."

Alvis said, "I'm happy for him. This is my first time really coming back to play at Battle. To be in that environment, I'm excited for it. I know my boys are ready."

The Spartans come into the game 3-2 after a 56-12 loss to Jackson to snap a three-game winning streak. Battle aims to get back on track at home against the Kewpies. The Spartans won last year's matchup, 37-20.

Ellison said, "We have to contain their running game. It comes down to our o-line against their d-line and their d-line against our o-line. Whoever gets the most push usually has the most success."

The Kewpies lost to Rock Bridge last Friday, 39-8, and are 2-3 overall on the season. Hickman already tied its win total for last year, and the Kewpies look to surpass that total on Friday.

Alvis said, "This game is just like any other game. I don't want to say this is the most important game, like it is a Super Bowl type of deal. We have a lot more football to play after this. For us, it's a long list of games and how can we get back to playing Hickman football."

We will have highlights of the game between Battle and Hickman on SportsZone Football Friday at 10:00 p.m.

