SportsZone Football Friday Game of the Week Preview: Helias vs. Hickman
Jefferson City - Our SportsZone Football Friday game of the week for week two of the high school football season is the Hickman Kewpies heading on the road to take on the Helias Crusaders on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Both teams enter the matchup 1-0. Hickman earned a 14-7 victory over Pattonville at home in week one. It was a defensive battle that was scoreless at halftime, but a few key turnovers helped swing the tide.
Hickman football coach Cedric Alvis said, "The energy and excitement is good. It's always good to win, because it confirms everything you've been doing."
Hickman also started 1-0 last year, before a tough stretch the rest of the season in which the Kewpies won once the rest of the way. This year, the Kewpies believe they are more focused on keeping the momentum rolling.
"It's amazing to win, but to have that feeling again, you have to forget that it happened. I think last year we were extremely high off that win. You kind of lose reality on what you need to do to get back to your winning ways, so this year is a bit different," Alvis said.
The Crusaders dominated in a 46-0 home win over Hannibal in week one. Everything clicked for Helias to start the year offensively and defensively. Even when things seemed to go wrong, the Crusaders capitalized. While attempting a field goal, a botched snap turned into a touchdown pass to Jake Warren. Everything worked on Friday for Helias.
Helias football coach Chris Hentges said, however, his team will not be able to get away with anything in week two.
"The biggest thing for us is to not get complacent. That's the thing you always worry about with a football team...a big win. They think that they have it all figured out and that they don't have to practice hard anymore. We haven't let them do that. We stay on them and keep pushing them," Hentges said."
Helias won last year's contest between the two schools, 34-14. Again, Hentges points out that past results will not affect Friday's game.
"It's going to be a great game. Hickman is super talented. We are just trying to find a defensive and offensive game plan to stop their speed and size. I feel good about what we've done so far," Hentges said.
We will have highlights from Hickman vs. Helias Friday night during our 10:00 p.m. newscast on KMIZ.
