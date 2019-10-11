SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Hickman vs North Kansas City

COLUMBIA - There are just three weeks left in the regular season for high school football. Our SportsZone Football Friday game of the week for week seven is the matchup between Hickman and North Kansas City.

You can watch the game live on KZOU over the air channel 17.3.

The Kewpies come into the matchup 2-4 on the season having already tied 2018's win total. The Kewpies lost to Battle in week six, 67-37, and have lost two straight games. Hickman aims to get back on track and in the win column.

Hickman football coach Cedric Alvis said, "We have to play fundamental football. They are a physical and very talented team. They have threats at every level and every position. We have to make sure we do a great job taking care of our responsibilities and once we get there, playing fundamental football."

Improving to 3-4 will not be easy for the Kewpies. North Kansas City is undefeated on the year sitting at 6-0. The Hornets have beat every opponent this season by more than two scores.

"You can only score really if you have the football. So offensively, what can we do to minimize their attack? If we can sustain drives and convert on those third downs that we weren't able to last week and that can kind of help slow their offense down," Alvis said.

It is also homecoming for the Kewpies. Alvis is a Hickman alumni, and the game means that much more to him and the team.

"Especially a tradition like that starting in your hometown is really cool to think about. It's a big thing for me just because you have all the alumni coming back. Some of them haven't seen the program in a little bit. They get to witness it first hand, and what I told the kids is that, it is an opportunity to kind of get out of that loss. That 67-37, to step away from that and get out of the shadow, now you can put on a good showing for your alumni," Alvis said.

You can watch highlights from Hickman's game as well as others from around Missouri on SportsZone Football Friday starting at 10:00 p.m. on KMIZ.

