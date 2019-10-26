SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Hickman vs. Oak Park

Hickman vs. Oak Park preview

COLUMBIA - Friday marks the end of the regular season, but we still have another week of SportsZone Football Friday for the first round of the playoffs next week. We will also have complete coverage beyond that week as schools from around Missouri try to make their marches toward state titles.

Our game of the week for week nine of SportsZone Football Friday is the matchup between the Hickman Kewpies and the Oak Park Northmen.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the game can be viewed in the player below.

The Kewpies come into the matchup 3-5 while Oak Park is 4-4. Hickman already has surpassed its win total from 2018 after a 48-0 win over Truman last week. It is another big step for this team, and the Kewpies are happy to reach another milestone.

Hickman football coach Cedric Alvis said, "To have three wins and see where we are at now on the verge of getting four and do something that hasn't been done since I don't even know when, it's a big deal for them."

Friday's game is also senior night for the Kewpies. The senior class has been through a lot of ups and downs including three difference head coaches. Now, the program is moving forward, and Alvis is proud of how far this group has come.

"The senior class is happy. Having three wins is higher than it has been in the past and kind of changing the tone going forward is something that the seniors take really seriously. So, if they can pull it together on senior night, it'd be huge," Alvis said.

We will have highlights from Hickman's game tomorrow on SportsZone Football Friday as well as other highlights and scores from across the state.

We will have highlights from the following games:

Francis Howell at Rock Bridge

Macon at Centralia

Versailles at Hallsville

Hannibal at Battle

Paris at Westran

Mexico at Moberly

Fulton at MMA

South Callaway at North Callaway

Boonville at Southern Boone

Christian at Tolton

California at Blair Oaks

Rockhurst at Jefferson City

Helias at De Smet

We will have scores from the following games:

Osage at Eldon

Smith-Cotton at Center

Kirksville at Marshall

Marceline at Harrisburg

Knox County at Fayette

Strafford at Slater

Highland at South Shelby

Clark County at Brookfield

Kickapoo at Camdenton

Cole Camp at Lincoln

Principia at Cuba

Montgomery County at Clopton/Elsberry

Hermann at Union

Mark Twain at Wright City

Rolla at Central (Springfield)

Schuyler County at Salisbury

Pacific at St. James

Concordia at Tipton

Bowling Green at Van-Far