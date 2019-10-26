SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Hickman vs. Oak Park
COLUMBIA - Friday marks the end of the regular season, but we still have another week of SportsZone Football Friday for the first round of the playoffs next week. We will also have complete coverage beyond that week as schools from around Missouri try to make their marches toward state titles.
Our game of the week for week nine of SportsZone Football Friday is the matchup between the Hickman Kewpies and the Oak Park Northmen.
LIVE PLAYBACK of the game can be viewed in the player below.
The Kewpies come into the matchup 3-5 while Oak Park is 4-4. Hickman already has surpassed its win total from 2018 after a 48-0 win over Truman last week. It is another big step for this team, and the Kewpies are happy to reach another milestone.
Hickman football coach Cedric Alvis said, "To have three wins and see where we are at now on the verge of getting four and do something that hasn't been done since I don't even know when, it's a big deal for them."
Friday's game is also senior night for the Kewpies. The senior class has been through a lot of ups and downs including three difference head coaches. Now, the program is moving forward, and Alvis is proud of how far this group has come.
"The senior class is happy. Having three wins is higher than it has been in the past and kind of changing the tone going forward is something that the seniors take really seriously. So, if they can pull it together on senior night, it'd be huge," Alvis said.
We will have highlights from Hickman's game tomorrow on SportsZone Football Friday as well as other highlights and scores from across the state.
We will have highlights from the following games:
Francis Howell at Rock Bridge
Macon at Centralia
Versailles at Hallsville
Hannibal at Battle
Paris at Westran
Mexico at Moberly
Fulton at MMA
South Callaway at North Callaway
Boonville at Southern Boone
Christian at Tolton
California at Blair Oaks
Rockhurst at Jefferson City
Helias at De Smet
We will have scores from the following games:
Osage at Eldon
Smith-Cotton at Center
Kirksville at Marshall
Marceline at Harrisburg
Knox County at Fayette
Strafford at Slater
Highland at South Shelby
Clark County at Brookfield
Kickapoo at Camdenton
Cole Camp at Lincoln
Principia at Cuba
Montgomery County at Clopton/Elsberry
Hermann at Union
Mark Twain at Wright City
Rolla at Central (Springfield)
Schuyler County at Salisbury
Pacific at St. James
Concordia at Tipton
Bowling Green at Van-Far