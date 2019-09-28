SportsZone Football Friday game of the week preview: Rock Bridge vs. Hickman

SportsZone Football Friday game of the w

COLUMBIA, Mo - LIVE REPLAY: Watch playback of Rock Bridge at Hickman in the player below.

The Hickman football team will host Rock Bridge on Friday at 7 p.m. in the 2019 edition of the Providence Bowl.

You can watch the game live on KZOU over the air on channel 17.3.

Hickman is coming in with a record of 2-2. The Kewpies beat Smith-Cotton 40-6 this past Friday night.

"Of course, my boys are excited," Hickman football coach Cedric Alvis said. "We will prepare, and we will do everything that we can - trying to calm their nerves and really understand how we were able to have success last week."

This year - Coach Alvis has an interesting connection to the Bruins. His nephew, Aiden Alvis, is a sophomore middle linebacker for Rock Bridge.

Rock Bridge is 0-4 headed into the Providence Bowl. The Bruins lost 35-10 to Lee's Summit West this past Friday.

Despite a winless record, head coach Vanatta remains optimistic about the season.

"It is a rivalry game. I kind of look at it as this is a four mile war," Vanatta said. "I don't like to use that word, but I think it's one of those things that I just think in general, for the community, for both schools - I think it's a big deal."

Rock Bridge has won the last six Providence Bowl matchups. The Kewpies haven't beaten the Bruins since 2012.

We will have highlights from the Providence Bowl as well as other games across the area. You can watch SportsZone Football Friday starting at 10 p.m.



- Chaminade at Jefferson City

- Hallsville at Southern Boone

- Macon at Moberly

- Bowling Green at South Callaway

- Marshall at Fulton

- Clinton at Mexico

- Brookfield at Centralia

- Versailles at California

- Eldon at Blair Oaks

- Westran at Fayette

- Osage at Boonville

- Battle at Jackson



We will have scores from the following games:

- Hillcrest at Camdenton

- Tolton at Cardinal Ritter

- Sherwood at Cole Camp

- Owensville at Hermann

- Rolla at Kickapoo

- Harrisburg at Knox County

- Paris at Marceline

- Mark Twain at Montgomery County

- MMA at Principia

- Salisbury at Scotland County

- Smith-Cotton at Smithville

- Clark County at South Shelby

- Helias at St. Francis Borgia

- Cuba at St. James

- North Callaway at Van-Far

- Clopton/Elsberry at Wright City

- Tipton at Slater