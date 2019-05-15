SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

Three-star forward commits to Mizzou

By:

Posted: May 14, 2019 04:09 PM CDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 10:20 PM CDT

Three-star prospect commits to Mizzou

Three-star forward Kobe Brown has committed to play basketball at the University of Missouri. He chose Mizzou over Vanderbilt, Penn State and Minnesota.

 

 

Brown is from Huntsville, Alabama. He originally committed to play for Texas A&M, but he chose to reopen his recruitment after the Aggies fired Billy Kennedy in March.

 

 

According to 247sports, the 6'7" small forward averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists during his senior season at Lee High School.

Brown joins Mario McKinney and Tray Jackson in MU's 2019 recruiting class.

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Thursday May 16 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Thursday May 16 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos