Three-star forward commits to Mizzou

Three-star prospect commits to Mizzou

Three-star forward Kobe Brown has committed to play basketball at the University of Missouri. He chose Mizzou over Vanderbilt, Penn State and Minnesota.

Blame the city I’m a product of it.. You gotta love it. #thejourney ✨ #committed pic.twitter.com/2S0LzfHUwB — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) May 14, 2019

Brown is from Huntsville, Alabama. He originally committed to play for Texas A&M, but he chose to reopen his recruitment after the Aggies fired Billy Kennedy in March.

According to 247sports, the 6'7" small forward averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists during his senior season at Lee High School.

Brown joins Mario McKinney and Tray Jackson in MU's 2019 recruiting class.