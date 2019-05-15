Tilmon will return to Mizzou, Porter to go pro

Tilmon will return to Mizzou, Porter to

Jeremiah Tilmon will return to Mizzou for his junior season. Meanwhile, Jontay Porter will go pro, according to head coach Cuonzo Martin at a news conference on Tuesday.

"With Jontay yeah excited for him and obviously he made his own decision," Martin said. "I think it's a great decision for him. No doubt in my mind that he'll be a part of a team whether he gets drafted or not."

Coach Martin also confirmed Michael Porter Sr. will remain on his staff for next season.

Coach Martin also said rising sophomore Parker Braun will be on scholarship next season. He added Ronnie Suggs has entered the transfer portal and will play his final season elsewhere.