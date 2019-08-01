Tre Williams back on Mizzou football team

Tre Williams back on Mizzou football tea

COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri football team defensive end Tre Williams has been reinstated to the program, according to a Mizzou Athletics news release.

Williams, a junior, was reinstated per the Athletic Department's procedures and will take part in the team's fall training camp, which starts Thursday.

Prosecutors dropped a domestic assault charge against Williams, and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor peace disturbance on July 11.

Williams received two years of unsupervised probation as a sentence.

Prosecutors originally charged Williams with second-degree domestic assault following an incident with his girlfriend on Providence Road on Dec. 9. Columbia police said in a probable cause statement that the two began to argue, and that the woman said Williams began reaching for the steering wheel. The statement said the woman claimed Williams struck her, threw her phone out of the car and even attempted to choke her.

MU suspended Williams indefinitely that day after head coach Barry Odom said they learned about the situation.