Vaughn scores twice as Vandy upsets No. 22 Mizzou

Highlights: Vaughn scores twice as Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Riley Neal came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson with 8:57 left, and Vanderbilt upset No. 22 Missouri 21-14 Saturday with a stifling defensive performance.



Ke'Shawn Vaughn ran for a touchdown and also took a screen 61 yards for another score as Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game skid to Missouri after losing five of the previous seven in this series.



Missouri (5-2, 2-1) came in leading the SEC East waiting for the Tigers' appeal of NCAA sanctions to be heard. The Tigers also played their first game since moving into the Top 25 with a five-game winning streak - all at home.