Active weather pattern, rounds of storms setting up this week

If you've been missing out on rain the last few weeks, you're in luck this week. Several places that are seeing below average rain amounts will get a chance just about each day through Friday.

An active upper level pattern is setting up, similar to last week with an amplified ridge of high pressure just to our west. We'll again be influenced by northwest upper wind flow, but this time the storm chances will be targeting Mid-Missouri.

Waves of energy riding along the eastern edge of this upper ridge coupled with cold fronts at the surface will be responsible for storm development.

Our first cold front will bring storms to our north on Monday night, weakening as they approach the I-70 corridor by dawn Tuesday. Leftover clouds and spotty rain or storms could delay afternoon heating, but right now it appears skies will break up in the afternoon Tuesday, allowing for the sunshine to return and instability to build.

The front will be draped across Mid-MO in the afternoon on Tuesday, triggering scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. With the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, some storms could be efficient rain producers and bring heavy downpours. Isolated strong wind gusts and hail can't be ruled out with a few of the storms. Overall we are in a marginal or low risk for widespread severe storms tomorrow.

Wednesday, activity look to stay to our west, but any movement east could bring storms to the area in the afternoon again, with heavy rain as the main threat.

Thursday and Friday, another cold front slides in from the north, bringing more widespread rain and storms, with totals by Friday night in the 1-3" range for the week.

Several places are in deficit, including Columbia with rainfall down 1.5" below normal since June 1.

Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather for the latest developments and changes to the forecast.