After a nice night, storms could impact Saturday outdoor plans

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and hazy. Lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: We start off dry with sunshine and a little haze. Temperatures rise into the low 80s during the afternoon. A cold front approaches from the north, bringing a chance for strong to severe storms by late afternoon into early evening. Storms track from north to south and could bring the potential of golf ball size hail and winds between 50-60 mph between 2PM and about 8PM.



EXTENDED: Sunday is much quieter with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday will feature more clouds, but the pattern gets more active heading into Tuesday and the rest of the week. Southwest upper level flow will bring more moisture into the region and give us rounds of storms that will increase in coverage as we go through the week. Highs remain in the 80s and we'll see between 1-3" of rain by the end of next week, only adding to the flooding problems.