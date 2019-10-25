Arctic blast to bring the chill to Mid-Missouri next week

Clearing out Friday more rain on...

After a brief warm up this weekend, Mid-Missouri and much of the Midwest is in for a massive cool down that will bring temperatures about 15-20 degrees cooler than average to the region.

The deep arctic air mass will slide southeast in our direction beginning Monday, bringing afternoon highs down into the lower 50s and overnight lows near or just above freezing.

Historically average highs for this time of year are in the low 60s, while lows usually fall into the low 40s.

The cold air looms over us through late next week, and between Monday night and Wednesday night there will be a chance at precipitation as our next weather system slides our way through the jet stream. Temperatures each afternoon will be in the mid-40s, while overnight lows through Thursday will be in the upper 20s to near 30. The timing of this storm system is still quite uncertain, but if it arrives to Mid-Missouri later in the day next week, there's a chance a few snow showers could mix in with rain.

If the system moves through during the day, precipitation would likely fall as rain. Regardless, if we do get brief snow showers, no accumulation is expected given surface temperatures and afternoon temperatures in the 40s.

With about a week until Halloween, the ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is watching the forecast models closely. Right now, Trick or Treating looks dry, but quite chilly with evening temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies. Make sure the kids bundle up underneath their costumes!