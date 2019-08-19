As dangerous heat sets in, 2019 summer temperatures actually fall fairly close to average

Early summer rainfall keeps 2019 summer temperature timeline in check.

Another round of dangerous heat is poised to set into place across mid-Missouri over the next 48 hours. We're already feeling it Monday with feels like temperatures already into the 100s in many places.

Heat advisories have been issued for many of our counties as temperatures are expected to remain hot on Tuesday.

While 2019 has already had a few run-ins with this type of heat, as many mid-Missourians are aware, it's not unusual to get this hot, especially in July and August.

You start to run into problems when this type of heat persists over several days and even weeks throughout the season. In the past 10 years, 2012 and 2018 stand out as abnormally hot years where average high temperatures throughout each summer were at or above 90 degrees. (2012 - 93.6°, 2018 - 90.0°)

Even though the Summer of 2019 has been fairly tame temperature-wise, some folks are already over the heat and humidity. If you're looking for the fall cool down, it's not all that far off. With the start of meteorological fall in less than two weeks, many mid-Missourians can look forward to the smell of pumpkin spice and the sight of falling leaves now less than 2 months away.